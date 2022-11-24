UP NEET UG counselling seat allotment result for round 2 is expected to be declared today. Candidates who cleared the exam can check their seat allotment results on upneet.gov.in. Candidates will be required to fill in their roll numbers and NEET application number to access their results. All the candidates who will be allotted seats through UP NEET UG round 2 are required to confirm their admission by accepting the allotment and reporting at the allotted college by 28 November. As per the revised schedule, the mop-up round of AIQ and both Central and deemed universities will be conducted from 28 November to 6 December while for state quota seats, it will be held from 6 to 13 December.

What are the steps to check the UP NEET UG counselling result?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal of UP NEET.

Step 2: Click on UP NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result link on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, you will be required to log in using your credentials.

Step 4: Fill in your roll number and the NEET application number.

Step 5: The UP NEET UG seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the UP NEET UG result for further reference.

Here is the direct link to check the UP NEET UG round 2 merit list.

Candidates should know that the NEET counselling under the 85 per cent state quota seats is held by the respective state authorities.

All the selected candidates who wish to retain the seat allocated to them need to report to the respective nodal centre before the last date. If a candidate does not report to the college/nodal centre, then their allotted seat will be forfeited.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.