UP Boards 2023: 10th, 12th pre-boards and inter-practical exam dates announced; details here

The schedule for intermediate practical examinations and pre-board exams for the year 2023 has been announced by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). Candidates can check the official date sheet from the official website of UPMSP. The class 12 pre-board theory exams will be held between 16 to 20 January. The practical exam is going to be held in two phases. In the first phase, the practical exam will take place from 21 January to 28 January. The first phase exam will be conducted in Agra, Saharanpur, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Azamgarh, Devipatan, and Basti. The second shift will be held from 29 January to 5 February in Aligarh, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Meerut, Moradabad, Mirzapur, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur.

UP Boards 2023: Steps for downloading the date sheet

After landing on the official website of UPMSP, go to the download section.

Click on the link which says “UP Board intermediate timetable 2023”.

After this, the exam schedule will open on your screen.

Now, download the schedule, and take out a hard copy for future reference.

A total of 58,67,329 students have enrolled for the 10th and 12th-grade board exams for the 2022-23 academic year. This is the largest number of registrations in the UPMSP board exam in the past five years according to Divya Kant Shukla, Secretary of the UP Board. Shukla stated that the principals of all the recognised secondary schools of the districts have to conduct and monitor the class 10 and 12 pre-board examinations at their level.

Note

The practical exams will be held under the CCTV camera in order to maintain the sanctity of the examinations. The complete recording of the exams will be kept safe in the DVR, which will be made accessible to the board on demand.

The students have been requested to keep checking the official website of UPMSP to get the latest updates on the UP Board exam. UPMSP will evaluate only 70 per cent of the prescribed syllabus in the 2022-23 board exam.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.