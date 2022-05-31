UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP to announce Class 10, 12 results in June; check details here

Students should note that the UPMSP marksheet will include details such as the name of the students, roll number, total marks in each subject, school details, marks secured in each subject, the total score of all the subjects, and pass/fail status of the candidate.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the UP-Board Results 2022 in the second week of June. So far, the Shiksha Parishad has not confirmed the date and time of the UPMSP Class 10th and 12th results yet. There hasn't been any official announcement by the Board on the same.

But once the Class 10 and 12 results of 2022 are declared, students will be able to check their scores by visiting the official websites on upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

Here’s how to check UP Board Result 2022:

Step 1: Go to upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2022 link that will be made available on the home page.

Step 3: Students need to enter their login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The Class 10 and 12 results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Students are requested to check the result and download the mark sheet.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the UPMSP Class 10th, and 12th results for further need.

This year, students who appeared for the exam will receive bonus marks or points. These marks will be given because a few questions were asked outside the curriculum in around 12 subjects of Class 12 and seven core subjects of Class 10.

Amid the result declaration and wait, the UPMSP has warned students and parents about fake phone calls. Through a notification, UPMSP stated that they are aware of candidates and their parents receiving calls to help them pass or increase marks in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Further in the notification, the Board has requested parents and students to stay away from such fraudulent phone calls.

The UP-Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams were conducted from 24 March to 13 April in which a total of 51,92,689 students had registered. But only 47,75,749 students appeared for the exams.