UP Board Class 10 Results 2022 declared: 88.18% pass, Kanpur's Prince Patel tops exam

This year, the UP Board examinations got delayed due to the state Assembly elections. The exams were held in offline mode. A total of 27,81,654 candidates had appeared for the 10th examinations which were held between 24 March and 13 April.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the Class 10 Board results. Students who had taken the UP Board Class 10th Examinations can check their results at upmsp.edu.in. They can also check or download their scorecards from upresults.nic.in.

This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 88.18. Girls have outshined boys, recording a pass percentage of 91.69 while the pass percentage of boys is 85.25.

Prince Patel from Kanpur district has topped the Class 10 exam, securing 97.67%. Sanskriti Thakur and Kiran Kushwaha have jointly bagged the second position, scoring 97.5%.

The third-place has been grabbed by Aniket Sharma who scored 97.33% and the fourth position has jointly been secured by Palak Awasthi and Aastha Singh.

Here's the direct link to check UP Board Class 10 results.

The UP Board will also announce the Class 12 or Intermediate results on its official website at 4 pm today. A total of 24,11,035 students have appeared for the 12th examination.

Steps to download UP Board Class 10 mark sheets:

- Go to UPMSP website - upresults.nic.in.

- Then, go to ‘High School or Intermediate Result 2022’ sections.

- Enter School code, Roll Number and Security captcha code.

- Click on submit.

- Download mark sheet and keep it for future reference.

Check UP Board Class 10 Results via Digilocker:

- Go to Digilocer website - digilocker.gov.in.

- Sign up to Digi locker with necessary details like Aadhaar number, etc.

- Sign in and go to HSC Mark Sheet and SSC Mark Sheet.

- Under UP Board High School or Intermediate, key in roll number and submit.

- The result will appear on your screen.

Students can also check their scores directly here

