The university has also put out the re-evaluation results of various programmes, including the MA/ MSc Psychology, MA Political Science, and MA/ MSc Geography semester III exams.

The University of Rajasthan has put out the semester-end results for various undergraduate (UG) courses such as BA LLB semester eight and 10, as well as BSc Part III. Candidates can view their results by visiting the official website of the university at https://www.uniraj.ac.in/.

Steps to view University of Rajasthan semester-end results 2021:

― Visit the official website at https://www.uniraj.ac.in/

― Click on the link for results that is given at the bottom of the home page

― Click the designated link of the result you want to view

― Login using the necessary credentials such as date of birth and roll number

― The University of Rajasthan results will appear on your screen. Check your scores

― Save and download a copy of the mark sheet for future reference

Direct link: http://result.uniraj.ac.in/

The Rajasthan University is scheduled to conduct the MPAT exam on 29 October for admission to MPhil and PhD programmes. The exam was last held by the university in September 2019.

There are 354 vacancies for teacher candidates for PhD and 326 seats for NET and JRF candidates, according to The Times of India. While the former is for candidates who have a job as an assistant professor without a PhD, the latter is usually for applicants who are still completing their studies.

This year, only one research aptitude exam will be held for students from the Arts, Commerce, and Science streams. The MPAT exam this year will see applicants who completed their MPhil from the university will get an extra seven marks.