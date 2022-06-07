UKPSC Regional Inspector (Technical) Recruitment 2022: Applications open till 27 June; check all details

For further queries, candidates are advised to go through the official notification. They can also seek technical help and guidance at ukpschelpline@gmail.com while applying for the post.

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has opened the online application portal for the Regional Inspector (Technical) Exam 2022. Eligible candidates aspiring to take the examination can apply through the official website of UKPSC which is psc.uk.gov.in. The last date to apply for the vacancies is 27 June.

The commission is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up a total of eight vacancies in the state Transport Department for the posts of Regional Inspector (Technical).

Read the notification brochure here.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Candidates willing to apply for the examination should be between 21 and 42 years as of 01 July 2022.

Educational Qualification:

The aspirants must possess a diploma degree in Automobile Engineering or Electrical Engineering from any recognised university.

Application Fee:

Candidates from the general category require to pay an application fee of Rs 176. The required fee for the domicile reserved category candidates is Rs 86.

The fee payment can be done through Net Banking, Credit Card and Debit Card.

Mandatory Documents:

Scanned recent passport-size coloured photograph of the candidate. Scanned signature of the candidate in JPG/JPEG format only.

Selection Process:

The selection procedure will be of three stages- Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Interview Round or Personality Test.

Steps to follow while applying for the UKPSC Regional Inspector (Technical) 2022 vacancies: