UKPSC Judicial Service Civil Judge 2021 Mains exam registration ends today; direct link here

The Mains exam will be conducted from 2 to 5 August in Haridwar. The UKPSC recruitment is being held for a total of 13 vacancies.

The online application process Judicial Service Civil Judge Junior Division (Main) Exam 2021 will be concluded today, 17 May, by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC). Eligible candidates can apply till 6 pm on the official website- ukpsc.gov.in.

The registrations for the exam had started on 27 April this year. The UKPSC Judicial Service Civil Judge (JD) Main Exam 2021 will be held from 2 to 5 August in Haridwar.

The recruitment process for the 13 vacancies had begun in December last year, with the prelims exam being held in March. People who had qualified the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the Mains paper. A total of 139 applicants had qualified the first round of the recruitment process.

Steps to apply:

• Visit the official website at ukpsc.gov.in

• Click on the link for the UKPSC Judicial Service Main exam 2021 that is given on the home page

• Select the application link and enter your login details

• Apply for the UKPSC Judicial Service Main exam

• Pay the application fee and submit the UKPSC form, keeping a copy for future use

Direct link here.

The main exam will test candidates on their knowledge of language skills, current affairs, Substantive Law, Evidence and Procedure, Revenue and Criminal law. A practical exam on basic computer operation and a viva voce will also be held by the UKPSC as part of the Main Judicial Service exam.

For more details related to the exam syllabus, you can check the official UPKSC notice here.

People with a Bachelor of Law degree from a recognised university in Uttarakhand or any other state in the country were eligible to apply for the post. Applicants also needed knowledge of computer operation and Hindi in the Devnagri script to apply for the post.

For more details regarding the recruitment process, aspirants can visit the UKPSC website.