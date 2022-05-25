UKPSC AE Mains 2022: Answer key released at ukpsc.gov.in, find direct link here

Candidates should note that the answer keys have been released for all subjects and series, and if they want to raise an objection against the released answer key, they can do so till 31 May by paying Rs 50 per challenge

The answer key for the Combined State Engineering Services Main Exam 2021 has been released by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC). Those who appeared for the exam can download the answer key by visiting the official website at ukpsc.gov.in.

Candidates should note that the answer keys have been released for all subjects and series. If any candidate wants to raise an objection against the released answer key, they can do so till 31 May by paying the fee of Rs 50 per challenge. As per the schedule, the UKPSC AE Main exam 2022 was conducted from 23 to 27 April at different centres across Uttarakhand.

Through this recruitment drive, UKPSC aims to fill up a total of 154 Assistant Engineer vacancies in various departments.

Vacancy Details:

In Irrigation Department, there are 56 openings

In Public Works Department, there are 42 openings

In Rural Development Department, there are 25 vacancies

In the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, 21 positions are vacant

In Minor Irrigation Department, there are eight posts

In the Department of Energy, there are two vacancies

Applicants who want can find the direct link to UKPSC AE Mains answer key 2022 notice, click here.

Steps to download UKPSC AE answer key 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at ukpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads “उत्तराखण्ड सम्मिलित राज्य अभियन्त्रण सेवा (मुख्य) परीक्षा-2021 की Provisional Answer Key एवं Online Answer Key Objection के सम्बन्ध में विज्ञप्ति”. This link is under the recent updates section on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, click on the answer key link

Step 4: Within a few minutes, the UKPSC AE answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and then download the results for future use or reference

Check the direct link to UKPSC AE Mains answer key 2022 here.

For more details and information, applicants are requested to keep a regular check on the official website.

