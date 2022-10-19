The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the provisional answer key for University Grants Commission National Eligibility (UGC NET) December 2021 and June 2022 Phase 1, 2, and 3 (merged cycles) exams. Candidates who appeared for the examination, can check and download their UGC NET provisional answer key from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. “National Testing Agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Key(s) along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses on the website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ for candidates to challenge,” reads the notification. Candidates will have to enter their application number and password to download the answer key, question paper, and response sheet.

Read the official notice here: https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s301eee509ee2f68dc6014898c309e86bf/uploads/2022/10/2022101823.pdf

Candidates who are not satisfied with the UGC NET answer key can challenge the same by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question. Payment of the processing fee can be made via Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm up to 20 October 2022 (5 pm).

No challenge will be entertained by the NTA without receipt of the processing fee. The challenges will not be accepted through any other medium than online mode. The objections raised by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts.

Check how to download the UGC NET Answer key:

Step 1: Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the UGC NET Answer Key 2022 link that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: The page will redirect to a new login site, where candidates have to enter details such as UGC NET application number and date of birth on the portal

Step 4: Then click on the submit button. Following this, check the answer key and raise objections, (if any).

Step 5: Pay the required objection fee and submit.

Step 6. Keep a copy of the UGC NET answer key for future need.

Direct link here: https://examinationservices.nic.in/examsys22/root/downloadadmitCard.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFV/yIzhTZHBze3wooSg9DjjeP2SFcV+P+R9kUHvj3PGK

If in case, a challenge is found to be correct, then, the UGC NET answer key will be revised. The results will be prepared and declared by the agency only based on the revised final answer key.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.