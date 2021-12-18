UGC NET exams: NTA releases schedule for Phase II papers; check ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The agency will conduct the Phase II exam for the December 2020 and June 2021 cycles from 24 to 27 December this year

The timetable of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) Phase II has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Aspirants can check and download the complete schedule through the official website of NTA - https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The agency will conduct the Phase II exam for the December 2020 and June 2021 cycles from 24 to 27 December this year. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only, as per the official notice.

Steps to check the UGC NET Phase II timetable:

Go to the official website of UGC NET at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the home page, go to ‘News and Events ‘ section

Click on the link - ‘Public Notice Dated: 18.12.2021 Date wise Subject wise Schedule for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Examination for Phase II’

Click on the link and the UGC NET 2021Phase II timetable will be displayed on the screen

Check the exam date and save a copy of the UGC NET schedule for future use

The Phase II exam for five subjects - Bengali Kannada, Home Science, Hindi and Sanskrit will be held on 24,26 and 27 December, 2021. The NTA will conduct the UGC NET exam in two shifts. The Shift I papers will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 exams will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

While the Bengali exam, both Group I and Group II, is scheduled for 24 December, the Hindi and Kannada exams will be conducted on 26 December. The Sanskrit and Home Science UGC NET exams will be conducted in Shift I and Shift II, respectively, on 27 December.

Candidates must note that the duration of the exam will be for 180 minutes. No breaks will be allowed between Paper I and Paper 2. Check the official notice here.

The hall tickets for the same exam will be released by the NTA in the coming days. Aspirants will be able to download their hall tickets through the official site of UGC NET.

For further updates, candidates are advised to visit the UGC NET website regularly.