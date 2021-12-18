UGC NET exams: NTA releases schedule for Phase II papers; check ugcnet.nta.nic.in
The agency will conduct the Phase II exam for the December 2020 and June 2021 cycles from 24 to 27 December this year
The timetable of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) Phase II has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Aspirants can check and download the complete schedule through the official website of NTA - https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The agency will conduct the Phase II exam for the December 2020 and June 2021 cycles from 24 to 27 December this year. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only, as per the official notice.
Steps to check the UGC NET Phase II timetable:
- Go to the official website of UGC NET at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in
- On the home page, go to ‘News and Events ‘ section
- Click on the link - ‘Public Notice Dated: 18.12.2021 Date wise Subject wise Schedule for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Examination for Phase II’
- Click on the link and the UGC NET 2021Phase II timetable will be displayed on the screen
- Check the exam date and save a copy of the UGC NET schedule for future use
The Phase II exam for five subjects - Bengali Kannada, Home Science, Hindi and Sanskrit will be held on 24,26 and 27 December, 2021. The NTA will conduct the UGC NET exam in two shifts. The Shift I papers will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 exams will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.
While the Bengali exam, both Group I and Group II, is scheduled for 24 December, the Hindi and Kannada exams will be conducted on 26 December. The Sanskrit and Home Science UGC NET exams will be conducted in Shift I and Shift II, respectively, on 27 December.
Candidates must note that the duration of the exam will be for 180 minutes. No breaks will be allowed between Paper I and Paper 2. Check the official notice here.
The hall tickets for the same exam will be released by the NTA in the coming days. Aspirants will be able to download their hall tickets through the official site of UGC NET.
For further updates, candidates are advised to visit the UGC NET website regularly.
also read
SWAYAM July 2021 semester: Registrations start at swayam.nta.ac.in; check direct link here
Applicants may download their SWAYAM July 2021 semester admit card from the NTA website
JNUEE 2021: NTA releases final answer key at nta.ac.in; check direct link here
Aspirants who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key from NTA’s official website- https://nta.ac.in and https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in/
CSIR UGC-NET June 2021: Registration begins at csirnet.nta.nic.in; check direct link here
As per the notice, the deadline for successful fee transactions for the CSIR-UGC NET Exam is 11:50 pm on 3 January next year.