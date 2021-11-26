UGC NET: Admit Cards for Day 7 to 12 released by NTA at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; check direct link here

Those preparing for National Eligibility Test can download the admit card by visiting the official site of UGC NET at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) hall tickets for Day 7 to 12 of the exam. Candidates appearing for the exam should note that the hall ticket for UGC NET 2021 has been issued for 29, 30 November and 1, 3, 4 and 5 December.

Those preparing for National Eligibility Test can download the admit card by visiting the official site of UGC NET at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/.

The respective hall tickets are for the December 2020 and June 2021 exam cycles of the UGC NET. As per the schedule, the NTA will be conducting a total of 20 papers on these dates including subjects like Malayalam, Telugu, Social Work, History, Management, Population Studies to English among others.

For the uninitiated, UGC NET is an eligibility test that determines the aptness of Indian students seeking admission for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ and ‘Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

Follow these steps to download UGC NET Admit Card 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the UGC NET Admit Card 2021 link that is available on the home page.

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to enter their login details correctly and click on submit.

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the UGC NET Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Kindly, check the admit card properly and then download the page.

Step 6: Finally, take a hard copy of the same for further use or reference.

Direct link for downloading UGC NET Admit Card 2021: https://testservices.nic.in/examsys21/downloadadmitcard/logindob.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFV/yIzhTZHBze3wooSg9DjgglM5OzxXA3c3OOztO/6sA

UGC NET Exam

This examination will be held for 180 minutes and will be conducted without any break between Paper I and Paper 2. The first shift of this exam will begin at 9:00 am and end at 12:00 noon while the second shift will commence at 3:00 pm and end at 6:00 pm.

This year, around 12.6 lakh interested candidates have registered for the UGC NET exam. So far, the papers for 48 subjects have been held for all applicants.