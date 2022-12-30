UGC NET 2023: NTA commences application process, check steps to register
The examination will be held in two shifts, the first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has started the registration process for the National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2023. The National Agency (NTA) will hold the UGC NET 2023 exam from 23 February to 10 March 2023. An announcement about the same was recently made by UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. To regularise the UGC-NET examination cycle, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting UGC NET December 2022 in the month of February & March 2023 in 83 subjects, in multiple cities across the country. The examination will be held in two shifts, the first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will have 2 papers and both the papers will examine the candidates through objective type, multiple choice questions.
What are the steps to apply for UGC NET 2023?
Step 1: Visit the official web portal of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “UGC NET December 2022 application” under the Candidate Activity section
Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves and create an account
Step 4: Fill in the necessary details and click on submit
Step 5: Enter your application number and other details to login and fill your form
Step 6: Upload the necessary documents and pay the UGC NET application fees
Step 7: Download the UGC NET application page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need
Here is the direct link to fill the UGC NET application form.
UGC-NET is conducted to test the eligibility of Indian nationals for the position of ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian colleges and universities.
