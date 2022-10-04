The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2022 advanced intimation slip for the 8 October 2022 examination. Candidates preparing for the test can check and download their exam city slip by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. “Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination,” reads the notification. The Agency has released only an advance intimation of the allotted exam city where the test centre will be located. If in case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading or checking the examination city intimation slip, then they can send an e-mail to ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

It is to be noted that the exam city slip has been released for various papers such as Computer Science and Applications, Economics, Demography, Development Studies, Rural Economics, Co-operation, Econometrics, Applied Economics, Development Economics, and Business Economics. While downloading the exam city slip, candidates must use their application number and date of birth (DoB) on the portal. The admit card for the 8 October exam will be released shortly by the concerned authorities.

Read the official notice here: https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s301eee509ee2f68dc6014898c309e86bf/uploads/2022/10/2022100473.pdf

The UGC NET 2022 intimation slip can be downloaded by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the advanced city intimation link available on the home page.

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates must enter their login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The UGC NET 2022 (8 October) exam city and centre will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates must check the UGC NET 2022 exam city and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the UGC NET 2022 advanced intimation slip for future use

Find the direct link here: https://examinationservices.nic.in/examsys22/downloadadmitcard/frmAuthforCity.aspx?enc=WPJ5WSCVWOMNiXoyyomJgIjOwPzObtlnEsXATN8BLEYZWbQexXY6kmEST9F4sH3S

Candidates are advised to visit the NTA’s official website on a regular basis for the latest updates or information.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.