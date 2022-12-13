UGC declares new curriculum and credit framework for undergraduate courses, read official notice

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued new norms for curriculum and credit framework for four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP). According to the latest FYUP curriculum, candidates will have the option to move from one discipline of study to another and multiple entries as well as exit options with an undergraduate certificate/ undergraduate diploma/ or degree depending upon the number of credits secured. UGC has revised the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) and developed a new Curriculum and Credit Framework for four-year undergraduate programmes, keeping in mind the National Education Policy (NEP) recommendations. The commission has directed all higher education institutions to take all the necessary steps to adopt the curriculum and credit framework for undergraduate courses.

Read the official notice released by UGC here.

The new curriculum and credit framework will have the following features:

Candidates will have the flexibility to move from one discipline of study to another.

Students will have the opportunity to choose the course/programme of their interest in all disciplines.

UGC has eased the multiple entry and exit options with UG certificate/ UG diploma/ or degree depending upon the number of credits secured by candidates.

Candidates will also have the option to move from one institution to another and enable themselves to have multi and/or interdisciplinary learning.

They will have the flexibility to switch to alternative modes of learning. The modes include offline, Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online learning, and hybrid modes of learning.

Students who are enrolled in the programme will be allowed to take breaks from their studies. However, the maximum time limit allowed by any candidate to complete the programme is seven years.

More details and information about the new FYUP curriculum are available in the latest notification. Candidates are requested to read the notice carefully. They are also advised to keep checking the official page of UGC on a regular basis.

