UCEED 2022: Preliminary answer key released at uceed.iitb.ac.in, check steps to download here

Preliminary answer keys for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022 have been released by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay). The response sheet of each candidate along with the question paper and answer key has also been released.

Candidates who gave the UCEED exam may check and download the answer key from the official website - http://uceed.iitb.ac.in/

Steps to check the preliminary answer key is as follows:

-Visit the official website - http://uceed.iitb.ac.in/

-Click on link that reads, ‘UCEED 2022 Answer Key’ available on the homepage

-Open pdf and view the answer key for UCEED 2022 displayed on the screen

-Download UCEED 2022 Answer key and keep a printout for future reference

-In order to download the individual response sheet, login at the Candidate Portal

-Tally all your responses with the answer key to check if they are correct

-Make note of discrepancies in answers (if any) and calculate your probable score

Direct link to check answer key is here.

As per the information brochure available on the website, applicants may challenge the answer key and raise objections against an answer till 27 January. Objections against an answer can be raised by logging into the candidate portal using the registered email ID and password of a candidate.

Once the responses are challenged, they will be evaluated by the exam-taking authority. The final answer key for UCEED 2022 will be released on 31 January.

Final results for UCEED 2022 will be declared on 10 March and candidates who appeared in the UCEED 2022 exam can download their scorecards from 14 March to 14 June this year from the official website of UCEED.

The UCEED 2022 exam was conducted on 23 January in two parts where Part-A was a computer-based test and Part-B was based on evaluating sketching skills of a candidate. UCEED exam is held in order to grant admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programs at IIT Bombay, IITDM Jabalpur, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati and IIT Hyderabad.