UCEED 2022: Admit cards expected to be released tomorrow; check steps to download here

The admit cards for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2022 will be released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay tomorrow, 8 January. Candidates can download their UCEED 2022 hall tickets from the official website at http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/2022/.

The UCEED 2022 will be held on 23 January from 9 am to 12 noon.

Steps to download UCEED 2022 hall tickets, once released:

― Visit the official website at http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/2022/

― Click on the Registration tab that is available on the main page and then click on the option for the registration portal

― A new page will appear on your screen. Click on the login option to visit the IIT-Bombay portal

― Enter the required login details to access the UCEED admit cards

― The UCEED 2022 hall ticket will be visible on your screen

― Take a printout of the UCEED to admit card for future use

The UCEED 2022 will contain details such as the name of the candidate, their exam centre, registration id, exam centre guidelines, signature, photograph and other details. In case of any discrepancies, applicants can rectify mistakes in their UCEED 2022 hall tickets by contacting uceed@iitb.ac.in. The last date to rectify the admit cards is 14 January.

According to the UCEED Information Brochure, applicants must carry a printout of the UCEED hall ticket to the exam hall and keep it with them for the duration of the test.

Check the UCEED 2022 Information Brochure here.

The UCEED exam will be a mix of computer-based tests and offline tests. Part A of the exam will consist of 240 marks and will be held for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. The second part of the exam will test the candidates on their drawing skills and will be held for a duration of 30 minutes. The final answer key of the exam will be released on 31 January.

Furthermore, the results of the UCEED 2022 will be out on 10 March this year.