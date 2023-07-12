Railways to fill 7,784 TTE posts, check details here
The vacancy will fill posts for Group C, therefore, applicants should have passed 10th Class (SSLC/ SSC/ Matriculation), or passed 12th Class, or a diploma
The Railway Recruitment Board is filling 7,784 vacant posts of Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the railways job on the official website – indianrailways.gov.in.
Application for railway TTE recruitment 2023 will soon be available on the official website. Willing candidates will be able to apply within 30 days from the day of the release of form.
Post name: Travelling Ticket Examiner
Related Articles
Total no of vacancy: 7,784
TTE recruitment 2023: Eligibility
The vacancy will fill posts for Group C, therefore, applicants should have passed 10th Class (SSLC/ SSC/ Matriculation), or passed 12th Class, or a diploma.
Age limit for TTE recruitment 2023
Those applying should be between 18 and 30 years as on 1 January, 2023.
TTE recruitment 2023: Pay Scale
Those who get selected for the Railways TTE position will be paid between Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 along with GP (gross pay) Rs 1,900.
Railways TTE recruitment 2023 selection process
Applicants will have to take a computer based written examination (CBE). Those who qualify the test, will be called for the second round where the documents of the candidates will be verified.
The shortlisted candidates will have to undergo medical fitness test. Those who clear all the three rounds will be recruited as Railways TTE.
The CBT for TTE recruitment 2023 will be of 200 marks and will have five sections of 40 marks each. The sections include – general awareness, arithmetic, technical ability, reasoning ability, general intelligence.
Application fee of TTE recruitment 2023
Candidates under unreserved category (UR), or general category, will have to pay Rs 500 as application fee.
For scheduled caste (SC)/ scheduled tribes (ST)/ ex-servicemen/ persons with disability/ women/ minorities/ transgender and economically backward classes, the application fee would be Rs 250.
also read
Southern Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 191 posts; check vacancy details, direct links here
Selected candidates will undergo a medical examination before the contract. A teleconference interview will also be conducted for the selection of paramedical staff
RRB NTPC requirement 2019: Last date to apply for 35,000 jobs is tomorrow; here's how to register online
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close down the registration process for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019 on Sunday, 31 March, 2019.
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: Five days left to apply for railway jobs; candidates can check details on zonal RRB websites
Applications for 35,277 RRB NTPC jobs were opened on 1 March and the last date to apply is 31 March