Railways to fill 7,784 TTE posts, check details here

The Railway Recruitment Board is filling 7,784 vacant posts of Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the railways job on the official website – indianrailways.gov.in.

Application for railway TTE recruitment 2023 will soon be available on the official website. Willing candidates will be able to apply within 30 days from the day of the release of form.

Post name: Travelling Ticket Examiner

Total no of vacancy: 7,784

TTE recruitment 2023: Eligibility

The vacancy will fill posts for Group C, therefore, applicants should have passed 10th Class (SSLC/ SSC/ Matriculation), or passed 12th Class, or a diploma.

Age limit for TTE recruitment 2023

Those applying should be between 18 and 30 years as on 1 January, 2023.

TTE recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

Those who get selected for the Railways TTE position will be paid between Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 along with GP (gross pay) Rs 1,900.

Railways TTE recruitment 2023 selection process

Applicants will have to take a computer based written examination (CBE). Those who qualify the test, will be called for the second round where the documents of the candidates will be verified.

The shortlisted candidates will have to undergo medical fitness test. Those who clear all the three rounds will be recruited as Railways TTE.

The CBT for TTE recruitment 2023 will be of 200 marks and will have five sections of 40 marks each. The sections include – general awareness, arithmetic, technical ability, reasoning ability, general intelligence.

Application fee of TTE recruitment 2023

Candidates under unreserved category (UR), or general category, will have to pay Rs 500 as application fee.

For scheduled caste (SC)/ scheduled tribes (ST)/ ex-servicemen/ persons with disability/ women/ minorities/ transgender and economically backward classes, the application fee would be Rs 250.