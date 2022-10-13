TSPSC TPBO Recruitment 2022: Deadline to register for 175 posts ends today
TSPSC will fill up a total of 175 vacancies of TPBO in the organisation. Those who are selected will get a pay scale of Rs 32,810 to 96,890
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will close the online application process for the Town Planning Building Overseer (TPBO) posts today, 13 October. Candidates who have not applied for the vacancies can register themselves till 5 pm on the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.
“The examination (Objective Type) is likely to be held in January 2023 and the Commission reserves the right to conduct the exam either computer-based recruitment test (CBRT) or offline OMR-based examination of objective type,” the notification reads. Through this recruitment drive, the TSPSC will fill up a total of 175 vacancies of TPBO under the control of the Director of Town and Country Planning in Telangana’s Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department.
Read the recruitment notice here:
https://websitenew.tspsc.gov.in/preview/PRESSNOTE/14-2022-TPBO-NOTIFICATION-MODIFIED20220916130732.pdf
Here are a few simple steps to apply for TSPSC TPBO Recruitment 2022:
Step 1: Visit tspsc.gov.in
Step 2: Go to the ‘New Registration OTR’ on the home page and complete the candidate registration
Step 3: Then, log in using the correct credentials and apply for TPBO vacancies
Step 4: Complete the application form, upload all the documents, and also pay the necessary fee
Step 5: Finally, submit the application form and take a printout of the TSPSC TPBO Recruitment 2022 form for future use
Candidates applying for the vacancies should be between 18 and 44 years as on 1 July 2022. However, the upper age limit has been relaxed by the TSPSC for reserved category applicants. They must also hold a degree in B Arch/ BE/BTech (Civil) or a certificate in B Planning/BTech (Planning) from a recognised university.
While registering for the vacancies, aspirants have to pay Rs 200 for the online application processing fee and Rs 80 for examination fee. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination (Objective Type). Applicants will be able to download the hall ticket seven days prior to the recruitment exam.
Those who are selected will get a pay scale of Rs 32,810 to 96,890. For more details, read the notification.
