Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will close the online application process for the posts of Divisional Accounts Officer (works) Grade-2 under the control of Director of Works Accounts. Aspirants who wish to register can apply for the vacancies on the official web portal of the commission. As per the official notification, the candidates can apply and pay the application fee till 5 PM today, 6 September. The examination will be following an objective type pattern and is likely to be held in the month of December. The exact date of the exam will be announced later. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 53 vacancies for the vacancy of Divisional Accounts Officer (works) Grade-2 in the state of Telangana. Candidates should register themselves on the One Time Registration (OTR) via the official portal of TSPSC before applying for the posts. Candidates who are already registered on the website can login by using their TSPSC ID and date of birth provided in OTR.

What is the eligibility criteria?

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised university in India established by an act of Government or recognised by the UGC.

Age Limit: Candidates should be a minimum of 18 years and a maximum 44 years as on 1 July 2022.

In order to check the other details, check the TSPSC official notification here.

What are the steps to apply for the vacancies?

Visit the official web portal of the TSPSC.

Click on ‘New Registration OTR’ and then complete your application form.

Login and then apply for DAO vacancies.

Fill in your application form, upload documents, and then pay your registration fee.

Submit the TSPSC application form and then take a print for future reference.

What is the TSPSC registration fee?

Each aspirant is required to pay a fee of Rs 200 as the online application processing fee and an amount of Rs 120 is to be paid as the examination fees.

