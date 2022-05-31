TSPSC to close application window for 503 Group 1 posts today, here's how to apply

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category are required to pay the application processing fee of Rs 200 and an examination fee of Rs 120. For eligibility criteria and other details related to the vacancies, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification.

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will close the online application window for recruitment to the positions of Administrative Officer, Assistant Audit Officer, and other vacancies under Group 1 Category today, 31 May. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications by going to the official website of the commission at tspsc.gov.in.

The preliminary exam is likely to be scheduled for July/August in all 33 Districts of Telangana while the Mains exam is expected to be held in the month of November/ December 2022. The recruitment drive is being held with an aim to hire people for a total of 503 vacancies. Candidates can download the admit card seven days prior to the date of the examination.

What is the application process?

The candidates are required to do a One Time Registration (OTR) before they apply for the Group 1 posts. After registering, they can follow the step by step process to apply for the vacancies which is explained below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete your registration as a candidate

Step 3: Login using your credentials and apply for Group 1 recruitment

Step 4: Upload your documents and fill out the application form

Step 5: Submit your form and download its copy

What is the application fee?

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category are required to pay the application processing fee of Rs 200 and an examination fee of Rs 120. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, BC, EWS, and PH categories or are Ex-Servicemen of Telangana along with unemployed applicants who are in the age group of 18 to 44 years are exempted from fee payment.

For eligibility criteria and other details related to the vacancies, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification.