TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Application process begins for Extension Officer posts

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has begun the registration process for recruitment to the post of Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I.

The recruitment is being conducted for the Women Development and Child Welfare Department.

Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the vacancies on the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

The last date to fill out the application form is 29 September up to 5 pm. The TSPSC is conducting this recruitment to fill up a total of 181 Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I posts in the organisation.

“Number of vacancies are subject to variation on intimation being received from the department concerned,” reads the notification.

Addition of vacancies, if any, will be accepted by the TSPSC only before the date of examination. A notification on the same will be issued by the commission later.

The TSPSC EO recruitment 2022 exam is expected to be held in December this year. It will be an objective type paper. The admit cards for the registered candidates will be issued seven days prior to the examination.

Read the official notice here:

https://www.tspsc.gov.in/preview/PRESSNOTE/11-2022-EO-Gr-I-WDCW-NOTIFICATION20220827172703.pdf

Here’s how to apply for the TSPSC EO recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the ‘New Registration OTR’ box on the homepage. Then complete the candidate registration by entering your mobile number.

Step 3: Once registered, then log in and apply for the Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I post.

Step 4: To complete the process, fill up the application form, upload all required documents, and pay the necessary fee.

Step 5: Finally, submit the application form and keep a printout of the same for future purpose.

Candidates should be minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 44 years as on 1 July 2022. They should also have a Bachelor’s Degree in Home Science or a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work or Degree in Sociology.

Aspirants must pay an application fee of Rs 200 and an examination fee of Rs 80.

