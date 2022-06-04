TSPSC Group 1 application deadline ends today, check steps to apply

The Preliminary Test (Objective type) will most likely be held in the month of July/August this year. The exact date will be announced later.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will end the online application process for recruitment to Group 1 services today, 4 June. Those interested and eligible can now apply for the vacancies on the official website of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in.

The Preliminary Test (Objective type) will most likely be held in the month of July/August this year. The exact date will be announced later.

What is the application fee?

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category will be required to pay Rs 200 as the application processing fee and Rs 120 as the examination fee. Applicants belonging to ST/SC, BC, PH, EWS categories, Ex-Servicemen of Telangana State and those who are unemployed in the age group of 18 to 44 years are not required to pay the examination fee.

Check this link for details related to the educational qualifications and other eligibility criteria by the TSPSC.

What is the application process?

Step 1: Before filling the application form, applicants need to go to the website tspsc.gov.in and complete One Time Registration (OTR) if they don’t have a TSPSC ID.

Step 2: Upload all the certificates asked for by the portal.

Step 3 After the registration is done, aspirants can directly access the application form at tspsc.gov.in.

Step 4: Go to the online Application Link provided on the Website, then fill up your TSPSC ID and Date of Birth. Enter the OTP and login.

Step 5: The application form will be partly filled on the basis of the information given at the time of OTR.

Step 6: Verify the details fetched from OTR database pertaining to Name, Educational Qualifications, Date of Birth Community, Disability, Gender Ex-Servicemen & Sports etc., that are displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Make the fee payment

Step 8: Your PDF application will then be generated which contains the applicant’s particulars. Download a copy of your submitted form (PDF) for future reference.