Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will close the online application process for recruitment to the post of Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-1 in Women Development and Child Welfare Department soon. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official web portal at tspsc.gov.in upto 5 pm today, 29 September 2022.

The TSPSC EO recruitment exam is expected to be conducted in December this year. It is an objective type paper and the admit cards for the registered candidates will be issued seven days prior to the examination. Before applying for the posts, candidates will have to register themselves on the One Time Registration (OTR) through the official website.

It is to be noted that the recruitment drive aims at filling a total of 181 Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-1 posts.

What is the eligibility criteria for TSPSC vacancies?

The candidate should be between the age of 18 to 44 years as on 1 July 2022.

The candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Home Science or a degree in Social Work or Degree in Sociology.

What are the steps to apply for the Extension Officer vacancies?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to ‘New Registration OTR’ box on the homepage. Then complete your registration by filling in your mobile number.

Step 3: Once you have registered, log in using your credentials and apply for the Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I post.

Step 4: To complete the process, fill up the Extension Officer application form, upload the needed documents, and pay the TSPSC application fee.

Step 5: Finally, submit the Extension Officer application form and keep a printout of the same for future purpose

What is the application fee to be paid?

Each applicant is required to pay Rs. 200 as Online Application Processing Fee. An examination fee of Rs 80 is also to be paid. However, there are certain exceptions in this regard and the candidates should refer to the official notification to know about the same.

Here’s the notification.

What is the salary of the selected candidates?

The pay scale of the selected candidates is Rs. 35,720 – Rs. 1,04,430.

