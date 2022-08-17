TSPSC begins application for Divisional Accounts Officer recruitment 2022

Candidates are required to register themselves on the One Time Registration (OTR) via the official website of TSPSC before applying for the posts

The application process for the recruitment to the posts of Divisional Accounts Officer (works) Grade-2 under the control of Director of Works Accounts will be started by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) today. Candidates can apply for the vacancies via TSPSC’s official website tspsc.gov.in till 6 September. To fill up the 53 vacancies of Divisional Accounts Officer (works), the TSPSC recruitment drive is being conducted. The pay scale is Rs 45,960–1,24,150. An online application processing fee of Rs 200 has to be paid by the applicants. They also have to pay an examination fee of Rs 120. The age limit for the candidates is 18-44 years.

Important points:

The exam will be objective type.

It is likely to be held in December 2022.

The commission has the right to conduct the exam either via Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) or Offline OMR Based.

The exact date of the examination will be notified later. The candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university in India.

Candidates are required to register themselves on the One Time Registration (OTR) via the official website of TSPSC before applying for the posts.

Those who have already registered themselves can apply by logging in to their profile by using their TSPSC ID and date of birth provided in OTR.

For more information, see the official notification

Steps to apply:

After landing on the official website of TSPSC, click on “New Registration (OTR)”, and complete the registration.

After that, click on “Application for the Post of DAO” and log in.

Fill the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the fee.

Submit the form and take its printout for the future reference.

Exam Centres:

The exam will be taken at the following centres:

Hyderabad (including HDMA Jurisdiction)

Karimnagar

Khammam

Warangal

Nizamabad

It is to be noted that the commission has the right to allot a candidate to any centre other than the centre he/she has chosen. It can also remove or create a new centre for administrative reasons. No requests regarding the change of the centre will be entertained.

