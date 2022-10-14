The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will shut the registration window for recruitment to the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE). Candidates who want to apply can register themselves for the vacancies on the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in. “Last date and time for submission of ONLINE applications is upto 5.00 PM on 14/10/2022. The payment of Fee will be accepted upto 5:00 P.M of last date for submission,” reads the notification. Through this recruitment drive, TSPSC will fill up a total of 1,540 Assistant Executive Engineers vacancies in various engineering departments in the State of Telangana.



Name of the Post: (No. of Vacancies – 1,540)

-Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) in I & CAD Dept: 360 posts

-Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) in Mission Bhagiratha, PR & RD Department: 302 vacancies

-Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) in Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (Engineering) Department: 211 openings

-Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) in I&CAD Dept: 150 positions

-Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) in Public Health Department, MA & UD: 147 posts

-Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) in Transport, Road & Building Department: 145 vacancies

-Assistant Executive Engineer (Agriculture) in I&CAD Dept: 100 openings

-Assistant Executive Engineer (Mechanical) in I&CAD Dept: 94 positions

-Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) in Tribal Welfare Department: 15 posts

-Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) in Transport, Road & Building Department: 13 vacancies

Assistant Executive Engineer (Mechanical) in Ground Water Department: 3 openings

Here’s how to apply for the TSPSC AEE Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of TSPSC.

Go to the ‘New Registration OTR’ section and proceed with the application form.

Then, fill up the application form, upload all the documents, and pay the necessary fee.

Finally, submit the form and keep a printout of the TSPSC AEE Recruitment 2022 for future reference.

Candidates should be minimum of 18 years and maximum of 44 years of age. Aspirants need to pay an application fee of Rs 200 and an examination fee of Rs 120. More details on eligibility criteria, selection process, salary, and mode of payment among others are mentioned in the notification.

