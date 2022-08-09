A total of 16,929 vacancies are to be filled through the drive, out of which 15644 are for SCT PC civil and/or equivalent posts, 63 are for the vacancies of transport Constable and 614 are for the post of prohibition and excise Constable.

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has delayed the preliminary exam for different posts of Constable. Those who applied for the posts can check the exam notification on the official website at tslprb.in. The TS Police PC preliminary written test has been rescheduled for 28 August from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The earlier date was 21 August. A total of 16,929 vacancies are to be filled through the drive, out of which 15644 are for SCT PC civil and/or equivalent posts, 63 are for the vacancies of transport Constable and 614 are for the post of prohibition and excise Constable. The TSLPRB SCT admit cards will be published on 18 August 2022. Candidates will be able to download the prelims admit cards from the official website of the board.

The notice mentions that due to Logistics and other Administrative issues that were being countenanced by the board’s associates, the conduct of the Preliminary Written Test for the position of SCT PCs (Civil) and / or equivalent Posts, Prohibition & Excise Constables and Transport Constables has been delayed.

The TS Police exams will be conducted in and around Hyderabad and nearly 20 other towns across the state.

What are the steps to download the notification?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the Board at tslprb.in

Step 2: Visit the Latest News section

Step 3: Click on the link that reads “Press Note dated 08th August 2022”

Step 4: The press note PDF would open.

Step 5: Download and save the press note PDF for future reference

Here is the direct link to the notice regarding the rescheduling of exams:

https://www.tslprb.in/Pdfs/PressNote08082022.pdf

Recently, 2.25 lakh candidates appeared for the written test for the selection of 554 stipendiary cadet trainee (SCT) sub-inspectors in the state.

The chairman of the board V.V. Srinivasa Rao in a media interaction had said that around 2,25,759 applicants took the preliminary written test. He added that the test was held smoothly and in accordance with all norms and regulations. Reportedly, 91.32 percent of applicants appeared for the test.