The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has issued the answer keys for recruitment to the Constable preliminary exam 2022. Candidates who appeared for the test can check and download the answer keys from the official website of TSLPRB at tslprb.in.

“Candidates who attended the preliminary test can submit objections, if any, on the Preliminary Key for each question individually,” reads the notification.

The objections can be made by candidates in their respective accounts from 31 August (today) at 8 am to 2 September at 5 pm. Candidates are advised to raise objections by uploading supporting documents/Material in pdf/jpeg format, as an attachment.

The Board has further informed that objections with insufficient or irrelevant information will not be considered. Also, no manual representations will be entertained in this regard, the notice adds.

The TS Police Constable preliminary exam was conducted on 28 August 2022 (Sunday) from 10 am to 1 pm. It was held in 1,601 test centers located around Hyderabad and other small towns throughout Telangana. This year a total of 6,03,955 candidates appeared for the TS Police Constable preliminary written test.

Find TS police constable preliminary answer key notice here:

https://www.tslprb.in/Pdfs/PressNoteDatedon3008022.pdf

Check the step-by-step process to download TS Constable answer key 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of TSLPRB at tslprb.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads ‘PWT Preliminary Key’ under SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent, Transport Constable, and Prohibition & Excise Constable.

Step 3: Then the TS Police Constable 2022 answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Check, save and download the TS Constable answer key 2022.

Check the direct link to TS Police PC answer key 2022:

https://www.tslprb.in/Pdfs/PC_PWT_PreliminaryKey.pdf

The TS Police Constable preliminary exam was held for the posts of SCT PC Civil or Equivalent Posts, Prohibition & Excise Constables, and Transport Constables. For more details and updates regarding the exam, candidates are requested to read the official notice and keep a check on the website of TSLPRB.

