TS POLYCET 2022: Registration process to begin from second week of April, details here

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana has issued an official notification inviting candidates to take the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022.

The online registration process will begin in the second week of April at tspolycet.nic.in, and candidates who wish to apply can do so until 4 June without paying a late fee, or until the 5 June for a late fee of Rs 100.

As per the board's announcement, TS POLYCET 2022 will be held on 30 July. A candidate can easily register by paying a reasonable application fee of Rs 450 for all categories, with exemptions to SC/ST, who need to pay only Rs 250.

For the academic year 2022-23, TS POLYCET will be held for candidates wishing to apply to all Diploma Courses in Engineering/Non-Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnic colleges in Telangana State.

The exam will last for 2 hours and 30 minutes and will consist of only one paper covering subjects like Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology in the Class 10 (S.S.C.) Exam. After 12 days, the results will be announced, and the counselling process will begin based on the merit lists.

In terms of eligibility requirements, candidates who have completed the SSC 10th standard or an equivalent exam recognised by the Telangana Board are eligible to apply for the TS POLYCET 2022. Moreover, those who have compartmentally passed or are set to take the SSC-2022 examination are also eligible to apply. Nevertheless, they must have passed in all the subjects before applying for admission.

It will be beneficial for all aspirants to view the official notification issued by the SBTET. Check it out here.

It is also recommended that candidates visit the SBTET official website on a regular basis to stay up to date.