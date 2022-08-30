Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE has announced the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 today, 30 August. Students who appeared for the exams 2022 can now check their results for the same on the official web portal at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE has announced the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 today, 30 August. Students who appeared for the exams 2022 can now check their results for the same on the official web portal at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. It is to be noted that the results have been declared for 2nd year intermediate students. Candidates who want to check their results can do so by entering their hall ticket number. The supplementary exams are scheduled to take place from 1-10 August. All the information related to the results has been released on the website mentioned above. The Telangana Intermediate Supplementary Examination Results contain the details of students along with the qualifying status of those who appeared in the exam. The TS Inter Supply Marks Memo is also to be downloaded from the official website only.

Here are the steps to followed to check the supply results:

Visit the official web portal at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Click on the results link on the homepage.

Fill in your hall ticket number and other details.

Click on submit.

The TS Supplementary result will be displayed on your screen.

Save your TS Supplementary results for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check the TS Supplementary results.

Candidates can also check the results from the trusted third-party websites like manabadi.co.in and schools9.com.

Earlier, the Telangana School Education Department (TSBIE) released the class 11 and 12 results on 28 June. If we take a look at the statistics, the TS 1st year overall pass percentage stood at 63.32 while the pass percentage for second year is 67.16.

As per the Telangana Intermediate Board, a total of 9 lakh students had taken the exam this year. A total of 4.64 Lakh students appeared for the TS 1st Year Inter result whereas 4.39 lakh students took the 2nd year exam.

