TS Inter Result 2022: Telangana Intermediate results for 1st, 2nd year expected today

Last year, the Telangana State Intermediate exams were not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, keep a check on the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to declare the State Intermediate Results for 1st and 2nd year today, 15 June. Soon after the declaration, candidates will be able to download their results from the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

An official confirmation about the date and time for Telangana inter results is still awaited. This year, the Board conducted the Telangana State 1st year exams between 6 to 23 May, while the Telangana State Intermediate 2nd year exams were held from 7 to 24 May, 2022.

According to India Today reports, around nine lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Exams, 2022. The intermediate exams were held in offline mode in two shifts. The 1st year exams were conducted in the morning and 2nd year exams were held in the afternoon.

Here are few steps to download the result:

Step 1: Go to the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on “Results” tab available on the homepage.

Step 3: To access the results, candidates need to click on the intermediate result link.

Step 4: As a new page opens, students need to submit their login details correctly and click on submit.

Step 5: Check and download the result and keep a printout of the same.

According to reports, TSBIE had confirmed that the results will be declared within 20 days after the completion of the exam. So, Telangana inter results are expected to be released by 15 June.

