TS Inter First Year Results 2021 announced at tsbie.cgg.gov.in; pass percentage at 49%

Apart from the official website, students can also check their results on several other websites including tsbie.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

The Telangana State Inter first year results 2021 has been declared today, 16 December by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). According to the latest updates, the overall pass percentage is 49 percent, in which girls have fared better than boys.

Meanwhile, the girls have outshined boys with 56 percent. The passing percentage for boys is 42 percent. According to a Hindustan Times report, in the humanities stream, nearly 50 percent of students have passed. Furthermore, in science groups like Maths, physics, chemistry (MPC) and Biology, physics, chemistry (BPC), the overall pass percentages are 61 percent and 55 percent, respectively.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website of TSBIE at https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/. Apart from the official website, students can also check their results on several other websites including tsbie.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

Steps on how to check TS Inter First Year Result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website of TSBIE at https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the TS Inter First Year Result 2021 link that is available on the home page.

Step 3: To access the results, students need to enter their login details and then click on submit.

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Kindly, check the result properly and download the result.

Step 6: Take a printout of the same for further reference or use.

This year, a total of 4,59,242 candidates sat for the inter-first-year examination. And, 2,24,012 candidates passed the test. The exam was conducted from 25 October to 3 November at 1,768 centres across the state.

Additionally, for recounting and online supply of scanned copy-cum-re-verification, students can avail the facility. To do so, candidates will have to pay an amount of Rs 100 per paper for recounting. For scanned copy-cum-re-verification of answer books, candidates need to pay Rs 600 per paper. This facility can be availed through TSBIE website via online services.

However, the deadline for payment of a required fee for recounting or re-verification is till 22 December.