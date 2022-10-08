The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad will begin the registration process for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 Counselling Round 1 today, 8 October 2022. Students who are seeking admission into Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) courses can register themselves via the official website. As per the schedule, the registration for Telangana ICET counselling round 1 will be conducted between 8 to 12 October 2022. It is to be noted that candidates will have to fill in the basic details, make the required payment, book the slot for selection and also select the date and time for certificate verification, during the Round 1 registration process.

“Candidates who qualified in TSICET 2022 and who secured 50 percent (for Unreserved) and 45 percent (for reserved) aggregate marks in degree or its equivalent examination can apply,” reads the notification.

Find the detailed notification here.

Check the Telangana TS ICET 2022 Counselling schedule (First Phase):

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee and Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification: 8 to 12 October

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates: 10 to 13 October

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification: 10 to 15 October

Freezing of options: 15 October

Provisional Allotment of Seats: 18 October

Payment of Tuition Fee and self-reporting through the website: 18 to 21 October

Below are details on candidates who are seeking admission:

For the MBA programme: Applicants should have passed a recognised Bachelor’s Degree Examination which is of a minimum of three years duration except for oriental languages.

For MCA courses: Candidates should have passed BSc/ BCA/BCom and BA with mathematics at 10+2 level or at Graduation level.

Candidates are advised to exercise as many numbers of options as possible to avoid the disappointment of not getting a seat. While exercising the options, candidates must not make any mistake in selecting the college and course.

