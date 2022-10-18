TS ICET 2022 Counselling: Provisional seat allotment result for Round 1 to release today

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the provisional allotment of seats for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) counselling 2022 Round 1 today, 18 October. Once the list is released, candidates can check and download the TS ICET 2022 provisional allotment result on the official website. Candidates need to log in using their TSICET hall ticket number, ROC form number, password, and date of birth, to check the TS ICET 2022 seat allotment result. The Phase 1 seat allotment result will be released for Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) admissions in Telangana.

Check the TS ICET Counselling 2022 schedule here.

Here’s how to check TS ICET Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Allotment of Seats:

Go to tsicet.nic.in.

Search and click on the ‘TS ICET Phase 1 Allotment Result’ link when released.

On the new page, enter the required credentials and click on submit.

Then, check and download the TS ICET Round 1 Provisional Allotment of Seats.

Keep a printout of the TS ICET seat allotment result for further need.

Candidates who are shortlisted in the TS ICET counselling 2022 Round 1 seat allotment list will have to confirm their seats. To do so, they need to pay the tuition fee mentioned in the provisional allotment order. The payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website will begin today (18 October) and end on 21 October 2022.

Candidates belonging to the SC/ST category have to pay a minimum of Rs 5,000. Other candidates need to pay Rs 10,000 along with the tuition fee. Students are advised to download and print the allotment ticket for verification purposes. It is to be noted that if a candidate fails to report at the allotted college within the mentioned time, then his/her allotment seat will be cancelled.

