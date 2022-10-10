The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has begun the certificate verification for TS ICET Counselling phase 1 today, 10 October 2022. For certificate verification, candidates have to upload their certified documents. This process will only take place after students have completed/submitted their basic online information form. It is to be noted that candidates will be able to complete their certificate verification after booking their slots for the selection of the helpline centre, date, and time. They will not be able to participate in the Counselling phase 1 process unless booking slots are reserved. As per the schedule, students must complete the verification process by 13 October.

The non-registered candidate application link is currently open and will be available until 12 October. Candidates who complete the certificate verification must exercise their options or freeze the admission seat until 15 October.

Read the detailed notification here.

Here’s how to register for TS ICET 2022 Counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Search and click on pay processing fee.

Step 3: Candidates need to verify the payment status and reserve a slot.

Step 4: Following that candidates will be able to attend the certificate verification process.

Direct registration link.

Here is the list of documents required for TS ICET 2022 Counselling:

– TS ICET admit card and rank card (hard copy)

– Photocopy of photo identity card

– Classes 10, and 12 graduation marks sheets and certificates

– Bonafide certificate and Transfer certificate (TC) from class 9 to degree

-Income, caste, and residence certificate (only if need be)

-Certificates including NCC/ CAP/ PH/ Sports and games (If required)

The registration process for the TS ICET 2022 began on 8 October. It will end on 12 October 2022.

Schedule for the TS ICET 2022 Counselling Phase 1:

– Verification of certificates for already slot-booked candidates: 10 to 13 October

– Exercising options: 10 to 15 October

– Freezing of options: 15 October

– Provisional allotment of seat: 18 October

-Payment of tuition fee and self-reporting via the official website: 18 to 21 October

Candidates are advised to read the notification carefully and check the official website.

