TS EDCET 2022: Registration window open till 15 June; check direct link to apply here

The registration process for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) 2022 has been started. Interested can apply through the official website of TSCHE- edcet.tsche.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form without any late fee is 15 June.

Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test is conducted by Hyderabad's Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. The entrance examination is scheduled to be held on 26 and 27 July at 19 regional centres.

Out of the total number of exam centres, 17 are in Telangana and two in Andhra Pradesh- Kurnool and Vijayawada. TS EDCET offers admission for two-year BEd regular courses at various education colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2022-23.

Aspirants can refer to the official notification here.

The notification says that aspirants can still apply for the examination till 1 July with a late fee of Rs 250 and after that, a late fee of Rs 500 will be applicable till 15 July.

Application Fee:

The registration fee for the general candidates is Rs 650. Students from SC/ST/PH category need to pay Rs 450 rupees.

Eligibility Criteria:

Students with a bachelor's degree in BA, BCom, BSc, BSc (Home Science), BCA, BBM, BA (Oriental Languages), BBA, or a Master's Degree should have at least 50 percent aggregate marks to be eligible to apply for the TS EDCET.

Candidates holding a Bachelor of Engineering or Technology degree with a minimum of 50 percent aggregate marks, or any other qualification equivalent to that, are also eligible to appear for the exam. Applicants from the reserved categories, including SC, ST, BC, and other reserved categories, must have obtained at least 40 percent in the qualifying exam. Students who are taking their final year of university exams will be eligible to sit for the TS EDCET 2022.

According to notification GO MS No:13 dated 27.05.2017, candidates having MBBS, BSC (AG), BVSC, BHMT, BPharm, and other professional and job-oriented degrees, such as LLB, are not eligible to take admission for the BEd course.

Steps to follow while applying:

Visit the official website of TSCHE: edcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the fee payment link under the application tab

Make the payment completed before proceeding and check the payment status

Log in with the payment reference ID and other credentials

Fill out the application form carefully with the required information

Upload scanned copies of the documents and submit the TS EDCET application form

Take a print out of the TS EDCET form and keep it for future reference

