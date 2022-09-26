TS ECET 2022: Certificate verification for slot booked candidates begins today
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has begun the certificate verification for already selected candidates of the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 final phase today, 26 September. Candidates who successfully booked their slot for the certificate verification are advised to complete the process by the end of the day. The council has only allotted one day for the certificate verification. As per the schedule, students have to go and attend their certificate verification at the nearest helpline centre. “Candidate shall be permitted to attend for Certificate Verification only at the Help Line Center (HLC) on the date and time of slot booked only,” reads the notification.
Read the official notice here.
- Schedule for the final phase of TS ECET 2022:
- Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates on 26 September
- Exercising options after certificate verification on 25 to 27 September
- Freezing of options on 27 September
- Provisional allotment of seats on 29 September
- Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website from 29 September to 7 October
- Reporting at the allotted college is from 30 September to 10 October
It is to be noted that candidates will not be permitted to attend the certificate verification if the required payment has not been made. During the certificate verification process, applicants have to compulsorily wear a face mask at all times. They must also carry original documents such as their rank card, hall ticket, and Aadhaar card among others.
After the completion of the final phase of counselling, candidates will get admission into BTech/ BE/Pharmacy courses in Telangana. For the latest updates or information, students must check the official website.
