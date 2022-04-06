TS EAMCET 2022: Registration process begins at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, check steps to apply here

As per the schedule on the website, the TS EAMCET 2022 exam will be conducted on 14, 15, 18, 19, and 20 July via a Computer Based Test (CBT) for a 3-hour duration.

The online registration process for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) has begun. To register for the same, the candidates need to visit eamcet.tsche.ac.in and apply for the entrance test.

The exam is being conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, and the candidates willing to apply for the exam should complete the registration process via the above website before 28 May, 2022.

The Telangana CETs are being held for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the colleges and universities across the state.

It must be noted that these exams are conducted for admission to different Post Graduate(PG) and Undergraduate(UG) programmes in the colleges and universities of Telangana.

When will the exam be held?

Check the full schedule here.

How To Register for TS EAMCET 2022:

- Visit the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in

- Tap on the link that says "TS EAMCET 2022 registration"

- Pay the registration fee

- Fill the application form with the details mentioned

- Upload your documents

- Then, submit the TS EAMCET 2022 form

Important Dates for the application process

- The registrations start on 6 April, 2022

- You can register for EAMCET without late fees till 28 May, 2022

- You can register with late fee of Rs. 250 till 7 June, 2022

- Editing of applications is scheduled from 30 May to 6 June, 2022

- The last date to register with late fee of Rs. 500 is till 17 June, 2022

- Hall Tickets/admit cards of TS EAMCET 2022 will be given on 25 June, 2022

The State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is basically administered for admission to UG engineering & pharmacy courses. The candidates must visit the official website for more details.