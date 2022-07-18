TS EAMCET 2022: Exam begins from today, check important guidelines to follow

The TS EAMCET 2022 examination date for Agriculture and Medical streams is yet to be declared. The particular exam has been postponed until the new dates are decided and shared by the Council. For more details, keep a regular check on the official website of TSCHE

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 has begun from today, 18 July for the engineering stream candidates. As per the schedule, the TS EAMCET 2022 exam which is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will conclude on 20 July.

A total of 1.72 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the engineering entrance test this year. For the exam, 89 test centres in Telangana and 19 test centres in Andhra Pradesh have been constituted for the candidates.

The TS EAMCET 2022 exam is being conducted in two separate shifts (morning and afternoon). The first shift begins from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second shift commences from 3 pm to 6 pm. According to reports, around 29,000 candidates are taking the examination in each session, this year.

The Council earlier released the TS EAMCET hall tickets on the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Here are a few guidelines to keep in mind:

Appearing candidates are advised to carry their TS EAMCET hall ticket along with them to their respective exam centres.

On the day of the exam, try to reach the venue at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time.

Electronic items including smart watches, bluetooth devices, mobile phones, among others are not allowed inside the exam hall.

Candidates are advised to maintain social distancing inside and outside the respective exam halls.

Aspirants are directed to wear their face masks at all times and also carry hand sanitisers along with them.

The TS EAMCET was earlier scheduled to begin on 14 July but due to heavy rains in the state, the entrance test was postponed by the council. The revised exam dates were announced on 16 July, 2022.

The TS EAMCET 2022 examination date for Agriculture and Medical streams is yet to be declared. The particular exam has been postponed until the new dates are decided and shared by the Council.

For more details, keep a regular check on the official website of TSCHE.