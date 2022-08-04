TS EAMCET 2022: Answer Key for Medical and Agriculture Stream Released, Check Details

JNTU Hyderabad has issued the provisional answer key of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has issued the provisional answer key of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 today, 3 August.

The answer key for Agriculture and Medical streams can be downloaded from the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in along with the response sheets of the candidates.

It is to be noted that the answer key has been issued for the examination held on 30 and 31 July 2022. Candidates should note that along with the EAMCET key, the window to raise objections is also open for the candidates. The last date to raise objections is 5 August till 5 PM.

What are the steps to download the EAMCET Answer Key?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “Download Response Sheet (AM)” given at the bottom of the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in the details like the EAMCET Registration Number, Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Your TS EAMCET Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the EAMCET answer key and print it out for future reference.

Those who have appeared in the exam should know that TS EAMCET Answer Key AM is provisional in nature. The final answer key would be issued later and is expected to be issued with the EAMCET Results. The answer key for the Engineering stream has already been released.

What are the steps to access the EAMCET Response Sheet?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Download Response Sheet (AM)" link, present on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your details like the registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Step 4: The Telangana EAMCET response sheet (AM) will then appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check your responses and verify with the answer key pdf

Step 6: Download TS EAMCET response sheet and answer key for future use.

Here is the direct link to download the EAMCET Answer Key.

Here is the direct link to download the EAMCET Response Sheet.

