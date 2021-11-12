TS EAMCET 2021: Final round seat allotment result announced at tseamcet.nic.in

Along with the TS EAMCET 2021 final phase seat allotment result, applicants will be able to check and download their college-wise provisional allotment list from the official website.

The final round seat allotment result for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) has been announced today, 12 November by the Department of Technical Education. Candidates, who were waiting for the result, can access it by visiting the official website at https://tseamcet.nic.in/ .

Along with the TS EAMCET 2021 final phase seat allotment result, applicants will be able to check and download their college-wise provisional allotment list from the official website. Moreover, students will be able to check their TS EAMCET 2021 results by logging in with their hall ticket number, password, and date of birth.

Steps to check TS EAMCET 2021 seat allotment results:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://tseamcet.nic.in/default.aspx

Step 2: Search and click on the candidate’s login option that is available on the homepage

Step 3: Then, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 4: Following that candidates will have to enter their credentials correctly to log in

Step 5: After providing all details, check the seat allotted order

Step 6: Kindly, download the TS EAMCET 2021 final phase seat allotment letter for future use and need.

Those who have been selected in the TS EAMCET 2021 provisional seat allotment list will have to complete the admission process. The process will be considered complete after the submission of the self-report and tuition fee between 12 and 15 November. Following that, students will have to report to the allotted college in person by 16 November.

For the unversed, the deadline for cancellation of the provisionally allotted seats in the final phase is 18 November. Also, the last date for updating the joining details is 17 November for candidates.

The TS EAMCET exam was conducted on 4, 5, and 6 August and the Agriculture and Medicine exam was held on 9 and 10 August. While the TS EAMCET 2021 result was declared on 25 August.