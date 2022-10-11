The Telangana State Degree Online Services (TS DOST) special phase registration ends today, 11 October 2022. Candidates can register on the official website of TS DOST. The registration process for the special phase began on 1 October. Earlier, the registration process was to end on 7 October but it later got extended to 11 October. Candidates should note that there is no further extension regarding the deadline. Along with the registration process, the special web option also ends today (11 October). Applicants can register by logging in using their credentials and completing the registration form. After completing the online application, candidates must pay the fees and also make web option choices.

Check the TS DOST Special Phase 2022 Admission Schedule (2022-23):

Special Phase Registration (with a registration fee of Rs 400): 1 to 11 October

Special Phase web options: 1 to 11 October

Publishing Special Phase Seat allotment: 13 October

Online Self-reporting by the allotted candidates: 13 to 15 October

Reporting to respective colleges (those who have already self-reported in Special Phase): 13 to 15 October

Check the schedule here.

Here’s how to apply for the TS DOST 2022 Counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website of TS DOST.

Step 2: Search and click on the candidate’s pre-registration link on the main page.

Step 3: On the new page, candidates will have to register themselves first and pay the application fee of Rs 400.

Step 4: Then, log in and apply for the admission process.

Step 5: Finally, submit the form as asked.

Step 6: Download and keep a copy of the TS DOST 2022 Counselling for future use.

Direct link to TS DOST Special Phase Pre-registration.

Direct link to TS DOST Special Phase Fee Payment Link.

Direct link to TS DOST Special Phase – Candidate Login.

For more information and details, candidates are advised to check the official website.

