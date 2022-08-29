Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has begun the online registration process for the Telangana State Degree Online Services (TS DOST) Phase 3. Candidates can apply for the TS DOST Phase 3 at dost.cgg.gov.in.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has begun the online registration process for the Telangana State Degree Online Services (TS DOST) Phase 3 today, 29 August. Candidates can apply for the TS DOST Phase 3 through the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in. Those applying should note that the last date to register for the TS DOST Phase 3 is 12 September. At the time of registration, candidates will have to pay Rs 400 for the TS DOST Phase III. As per the schedule, the TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 verification process will be held on 9 September.

The TS DOST Phase 3 allotment list will be issued on the official website on 16 September.

Those students who have not secured a seat in the second allotment list can register for Phase 3. Whereas, candidates whose names are mentioned in the seat allotment list can go through the document verification process, fee payment, and seat reservation details. The TSCHE announced the result for Phase-II seat allotment of TS DOST on 27 August.

Check official notice:

https://dost.cgg.gov.in/documents/Press_Release_DOST_2022-23_Admissions_from%20_29_06_2022.pdf

Check simple steps to register for the TS DOST 2022 Phase 3:

Step 1: Go to the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on ‘Candidate Registration’ that is on the main page.

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates have to register themselves.

Step 4: They have to fill out all the details and pay the application fee as asked.

Step 5: Save, download and keep a printout of the TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 application form for future purpose.

After Phase 1, 2 and 3 allotment list are released, selected candidates will have to report to the respective colleges from 16 to 22 September. The orientation for the same will be conducted between 23 to 30 September. The respective classes are set to begin on 1 October 2022.

Candidates who registered for TS DOST are qualified to apply for undergraduate programmes that are offered by colleges affiliated to Osmania University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University, Telangana University, Kakatiya University, and Palamuru University.

