TS CPGET 2022: Application process begins, check steps to apply here

Osmania University, Hyderabad (OU) has begun the online application process for Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022. Those interested and eligible can submit the exam application form on the official website cpget.tsche.ac.in till 4 July without any late fee.

The last date to submit the application form, with late fee, of Rs 500. If students submit their application by 15 July, a late fee of Rs 2,000 is applicable. Candidates can read the official notice here.

What is the exam pattern?

The entrance tests, which are tentatively scheduled to begin from 20 July, will comprise of 100 multiple choice objective-type questions for 100 marks.

What are the steps to apply for CPGET 2022?

Step 1: Go to the official website at cpget.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to “Application Fee Payment” under the application section.

Step 3: Fill in your details and pay the CPGET application fee.

Step 4: Fill up your CPGET 2022 application form and then click on submit.

Step 5: Download your CPGET form and take a print out for future correspondence.

What is the registration fee?

A registration fee of Rs 800 is applicable for OC/BC candidates while for applicants from SC/ST/PH categories, the application fee is Rs 600. For each additional subject, a fee of Rs 450 is required from all categories.

The examination will be conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various PG (MA, MCom, MSc and so on) courses, PG Diploma courses along with five-year Integrated Programmes (including MSc, MA, MBA) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for this academic year.

The information bulletin explains the application process in detail along with the instructions that candidates should follow while filling the exam form. It even has a list of the subjects being offered. Click on the link to read the Information Bulletin.

