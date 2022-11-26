The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) on Saturday, 26 November opened the online registration window for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of TPSC. The last date to submit the application form is 26 December 2022 at 5:30 pm. Candidates should keep in mind that the applications received after the closing date will not be entertained by the Commission. “Applicants should avoid submitting multiple applications. However, if due to any unavoidable circumstances, any applicant submits multiple applications then he/she must ensure that the application with the latest Receipt Number is complete in all respects,” reads the notice.

Through this recruitment drive, TPSC aims to fill up a total of 200 Junior Engineer vacancies in the organisation. Out of the total, 132 openings are for male candidates while 68 are reserved for women. The decision of the TPSC as to the eligibility of a candidate at any stage of the selection process will be final. The total posts and category-wise number of vacancies are subject to increase/decrease depending upon the requirement of the Department.

Vacancy Details (Total- 200)

Junior Engineers, TES Gr-V(A), Civil – Degree: 88

Junior Engineers, TES, Gr.-V(B), Civil – Diploma: 88

Junior Engineers, TES, Gr-V(B), Mechanical – Diploma: 6

Junior Engineers, TES Gr-V(B), Electrical – Diploma: 6

Junior Engineers, TES Gr-V(A), Mechanical – Degree: 6

Junior Engineers, TES Gr-V(A), Electrical – Degree: 6

Find the notification here.

Steps to apply for TPSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022:

-Go to tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

-Search for the ‘Online application’ section and click on the apply link for Junior Engineer posts.

-On the new page, fill in personal information to generate an OTP.

-Then candidates have to register and apply for the desired post.

-Finally, upload the documents, pay the fee, and submit the application form.

-Keep a printout or confirmation page of the same for future use.

Here’s the direct link to apply.

For more details on age criteria, education qualification, selection process, salary, and others are mentioned in the notification. Candidates must read before applying for the post.

