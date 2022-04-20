TNTET 2022 application process extended till 26 April, check direct link here

An examination fee is Rs 500 is applicable for all unreserved candidates and a fee of Rs 250 is applicable for SC, SCA, ST, and Persons with Disabilities.

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has extended the online application process for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET 2022). Those interested and eligible can apply for the test online on the official website trb.tn.nic.in till 26 April.

It is to be noted that the date for TNTET 2022 Paper I and II is yet to be announced. The examination will have 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and the duration of the examination is 3 hours.

The examination aims to determine the eligibility of teachers in schools across Tamil Nadu. Check the official notice here.

The syllabus for the TNTET exam has been released, the link for which is here.

What are the Eligibility Criteria?

The aspiring candidates should be at least 18 years old. However, there is no upper age limit for the applicants to be eligible for the papers.

What is the minimum Educational Qualification required?

For Paper I (for candidates who wish to teach Classes 1-5): Candidates should have cleared their Higher Secondary exam (or its equivalent) with a minimum of 50 percent marks. They should also have passed or must be appearing in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education, as per the official notice.

For Paper-II (for candidates who want to teach Classes 6-8): Candidates should have passed or must be appearing in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education. Graduate applicants with at least 50 percent marks or those appearing in the final year of Bachelor in Education (BEd) can also apply. Click on the link for TNTET official notification.

How to apply for the TNTET 2022 Exam

Go to the official website trb.tn.nic.in

Click on the link that reads TNTET 2022 under the 'Current Recruitments’ section

Click on the TNTET online application link

Register yourself and proceed with TNTET 2022 application process

Fill in the TNTET form, pay the exam fee and submit it

Take a printout of your TNTET registration form for future reference

Check the direct link to apply for TNTET 2022 here.

What is the Examination Fee?

An examination fee is Rs 500 is applicable for all unreserved candidates and a fee of Rs 250 is applicable for SC, SCA, ST, and Persons with Disabilities.