TNPSC releases admit card for Group 2 prelims exam, check steps to download

The Board will be conducting the TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination-II preliminary written examination on 21 May 202

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) released the hall tickets for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Group 2 recruitment preliminary exam 2022 on Wednesday. Those who have applied for the exams, can download their admit cards from the official website of the commission at tnpsc.gov.in or tnpscexams.in.

The Board will be conducting the TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination-II preliminary written examination on 21 May 2022. The result of the examination will be declared on 5 June. It is to be noted that the recruitment drive aims to fill 5,831 vacancies in the organisation.

Steps for downloading the admit card:

It is to be noted that the candidates will not be allowed to take the examination without the admit card as it is to be carried along while appearing for the exam. Candidates are advised to follow these steps to download it:

Step 1. Go to the official website of the Commission at tnpsc.gov.in or tnpscexams.in.

Step 2. Under the important links on the homepage, click on the 'Hall Ticket Download' link.

Step 3. You will be taken to a new webpage. Go to the link that reads 'One Time Registration & Dashboard'.

Step 4. Click on 'Registered User'.

Step 5. Candidates will now be required to enter their login ID and password and after that click on submit.

Step 6. The TNPSC Group 2 prelim exam admit card will then appear on the screen. The candidates are advised to check their details on the admit card including name, exam venue, and exam time and also the subjects.

Step 7. The candidates need to download their hall ticket and print it out for future correspondence.

It is to be noted that the Mains would most probably be conducted in September 2022 after which the counselling process will be conducted.

Check on this link to directly download the admit card.