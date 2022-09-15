Apply for the TNPSC Jailor Recruitment 2022 by visiting the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. Aspirants can apply for the same till 13 October 2022

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has opened the application window for recruitment to the posts of Jailor (Men) and Jailor (Special Prison for Women).

Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Aspirants can apply for the same till 13 October 2022. “Applicants are solely responsible for their claims in the online application. They cannot blame internet cafes/browsing centres/Common Service centres for the mistakes made while applying online,” reads the notification. Candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms from 18 to 20 October. Before submitting the form, aspirants are advised to check the filled-in registration along with the required documents.

Through this recruitment campaign, TNPSC aims to fill up a total of 6 vacancies of Jailor (Men) and 2 positions of Jailor (Special Prison for Women) in the Tamil Nadu Jail Service. According to the notification, the TNPSC Jailor 2022 exam will be conducted on 22 December. It will be held in OMR/ Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The Jailor recruitment exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first will begin from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second will commence from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Read the notification here: https://tnpsc.gov.in/Document/english/Jailor%20Eng.pdf

Simple steps to apply for the TNPSC Jailor recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Candidates need to register themselves and create a login ID and password.

Step 3: Then, click on the “Apply Online” link.

Step 4: Login using the correct credentials and fill up the application form for the desired post.

Step 5: To complete the process, upload all documents, pay the necessary fee and submit the form as mentioned.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the TNPSC Jailor recruitment 2022 for future need.

Direct link to apply: https://apply.tnpscexams.in/apply-now?app_id=UElZMDAwMDAwMQ==

Aspirants should pay a registration fee of Rs 150 as well as an examination fee of Rs 200. Selected candidates will take home a pay scale of Rs 36,900 to 1,35,100 (Level 18).

