The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will conclude the online registration process for the posts of Jailor (Men) and Jailor (Special Prison for Women) today, 13 October 2022. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. “Applicants are solely responsible for their claims in the online application. They cannot blame internet cafes/browsing centres/Common Service centres for the mistakes made while applying online,” reads the notification. Once the application window closes, candidates will be able to make corrections to their forms from 18 to 20 October. Applicants must check the filled-in registration form along with the documents attached, before submitting it.

The TNPSC Jailor recruitment exam this year will be conducted on 22 December. It will be in an OMR/Computer Based Test (CBT) mode that will be held in two shifts. The first shift begins from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm while the second commences from 2 pm to 5 pm. The Tamil Nadu Commission aims to fill up a total of 6 posts of Jailor (Men) and 2 openings of Jailor (Special Prison for Women) in the State Jail Service.

Simple steps to apply for the TNPSC Jailor recruitment 2022:

-Go to tnpsc.gov.in

-Candidates have to register and create a login ID and Password

-Then click on the “Apply Online” link

-On the new page, candidates have to log in using their credentials and also fill out the application form for the desired post

-To complete the process, they also have to upload the documents, pay the necessary fee and submit the form

-Keep a hard copy of the TNPSC Jailor recruitment 2022 form for future use

Here’s the direct link to apply for the TNPSC Jailor vacancy 2022

A registration fee of Rs 150 and an examination fee of Rs 200 should be paid by candidates. Those who are selected for the post will take home a salary of Rs 36,900 to 1,35,100 (Level 18). More details on the distribution of vacancies, eligibility criteria, and mode of payment among others are mentioned in the notification.

