TNPSC Group 2 recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for 5413 posts, check details here

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TNPSC - tnpsc.gov.in

Attention candidates! The deadline to apply for Combined Civil Services Examination–II (Group-II Services / Group-IIA Services) 2022 is today, 23 March. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam through the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) - tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 2 recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply

Go to the official website of TNPSC - tnpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on ‘New User’ tab and register on the portal

After registering yourself on the portal, return to the homepage and click on ‘Apply Online’

Enter login credentials and fill the application form

Upload the requested documents for TNPSC Group 2 recruitment 2022

Pay the TNPSC Group 2 recruitment 2022 application fee and submit the form

Download a copy of the TNPSC Group 2 recruitment 2022 application form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s a direct link to register for the TNPSC Group 2 preliminary exam.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission or TNPSC will conduct the TNPSC Group 2 preliminary exam on 21 May. The exam will be held for a duration of three hours from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Selection procedure

For Interview-Posts, there will be three phases in the selection process, (i) Preliminary Examination (ii) Main Written Examination followed by (iii) Oral Tests. For Non-Interview Posts, the Commission will shortlist candidates on the basis of (i) Preliminary Examination followed by (ii) Main Written Examination. The recruitments are purely merit-based.

Application fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category are required to the registration fee of Rs 150 and a preliminary exam fee of Rs 100. The fees are exempted for the reserved category candidates.

Age limit

Candidates applying for the posts (interview posts and non-interview posts) should be between 18 to 32 years of age as on 1 July 2022. The Commission has granted upper age relaxation to reserved category candidates.

For details regarding educational qualifications, candidates are requested to check the official notification.

Check the official notification here.

With this recruitment drive, TNPSC aims to fill a total of 5,413 posts in different departments and services of the Tamil Nadu Government.

