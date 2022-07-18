TNPSC announces recruitment for Assistant Director post; know eligibility criteria, application fee

A total of 11 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The aspirants will be able to make changes to their forms between 21-23 August. The written examination (Computer Based Test) will be held on 5 November 2022

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has started the online applications for recruitment to the vacancies of Assistant Director. Those who are interested and eligible can apply for the vacancies on the official website of the Commission at tnpsc.gov.in till 16 August, 2022.

A total of 11 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The aspirants will be able to make changes to their forms between 21-23 August. The written examination (Computer Based Test) will be held on 5 November 2022.

What is the Eligibility Criteria?

The upper age limit for the aspirants is 32 years as on 1 July 2022.

What is the Educational Qualification required?

The candidate should have a Post Graduate Degree in Psychology/ Home Science/Sociology /Child Development/Social Work/Food and Nutrition/Rehabilitation Science.

What are the age concessions for candidates from different categories?

For Persons with Benchmark Disability (Others):

1. i) Persons with Benchmark Disability get an age concession of upto 10 years over and above the maximum age limit prescribed.

(ii) For Ex-servicemen (Others):

a) The upper age limit for Ex-servicemen is 50 years. b) The above mentioned age concession is not applicable to the Ex-servicemen applicants who are already recruited under any class or service or category.

How to apply for the TNPSC vacancies?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to “Apply Online” link on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in your login credentials and fill the application form for the post

Step 4: Upload your documents, pay the application fee and submit your form

Step 5: Print and save your form for future use

What is the application fee?

The applicants need to pay a registration fee of Rs 150 and an examination fee of Rs 200.

Here is the detailed notification on the vacancies.